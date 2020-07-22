2720 BELLFOREST COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage hot tub media room

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * Great 2 Bedroom and 2 bath condo with balcony, fireplace, and 1 garage parking space* Across from Dunn Loring Metro, Harris Teeter shops & movie theater * Generous MBR suite w/ Jacuzzi tub & separate shower * 2nd BR with full BA * Secure garage parking & storage * Unit comes with 3 parking hang tags. You can park in the building parking lot or on the street using the hang tags. Minutes from 495 & 66 and Tysons Corner. Unit Faces West, Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.