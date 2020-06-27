2706 MANHATTAN PL

Amenities
Immaculate and Bright 4 level townhouse! GREAT LOCATION, MINUTES TO DUNN LORING METRO & MOSAIC DISTRICT! THREE MASTER BR, EACH WITH OWN BATH! Large walk-in closets, Hdwood floors on main level, gas fireplace. Eat-in Kitchen has granite counters, large pantry. Two car garage + unassigned parking for 3rd car. Urban living on charming street! No pets, no smokers. Require 1 hour notice to show,. Showing times are 10am-7pm, every day of the week. Please call Eugenia Sirgo at (703) 609-1657prior to showing.