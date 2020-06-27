All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:31 PM

2706 MANHATTAN PL

2706 Manhattan Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2706 Manhattan Pl, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate and Bright 4 level townhouse! GREAT LOCATION, MINUTES TO DUNN LORING METRO & MOSAIC DISTRICT! THREE MASTER BR, EACH WITH OWN BATH! Large walk-in closets, Hdwood floors on main level, gas fireplace. Eat-in Kitchen has granite counters, large pantry. Two car garage + unassigned parking for 3rd car. Urban living on charming street! No pets, no smokers. Require 1 hour notice to show,. Showing times are 10am-7pm, every day of the week. Please call Eugenia Sirgo at (703) 609-1657prior to showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 MANHATTAN PL have any available units?
2706 MANHATTAN PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2706 MANHATTAN PL have?
Some of 2706 MANHATTAN PL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 MANHATTAN PL currently offering any rent specials?
2706 MANHATTAN PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 MANHATTAN PL pet-friendly?
No, 2706 MANHATTAN PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2706 MANHATTAN PL offer parking?
Yes, 2706 MANHATTAN PL offers parking.
Does 2706 MANHATTAN PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 MANHATTAN PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 MANHATTAN PL have a pool?
No, 2706 MANHATTAN PL does not have a pool.
Does 2706 MANHATTAN PL have accessible units?
No, 2706 MANHATTAN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 MANHATTAN PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 MANHATTAN PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 MANHATTAN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2706 MANHATTAN PL does not have units with air conditioning.
