Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

We are running a concession of $400 off at move-in and $99 off for the other 11 months of the lease in all 2b/1bath apartments. Kendrick Court is an Independent Living community available to individuals 55+ looking for a remarkable place to call home. This cozy and affordable award-winning independent living community is located in the heart of Herndon Their exceptional staff plans social activities all year long and are dedicated to helping you live better. Kendrick Court's wide-ranging amenities include a library, communal activity room, fitness center, and arts and crafts room, allowing you to truly relax and enjoy every moment you choose to spend at home. Outside your door, Kendrick Court is your gateway to all that the greater Dulles and Northern Virginia area has to offer, with extensive shopping and dining options just minutes away. Camaraderie, convenience, and comfort-it's all part of everyday life when you make Kendrick Court at McNair Farms your home. Office hours are: 9:00am to 6:00pm Monday to Friday.Following amenities are included in monthly rent:- On-site Laundry. Washers & Dryers in each floor- On-site Management- Full equipped Kitchen including Dishwasher- Individually Controlled A/C and Heat- Water, Hot water, trash and Sewer- Private Balcony/Patio on selected apartments- 24/7 Maintenance Services Free- Beauty Salon on-side for a discount price.- Controlled main access entry systems-Luxury plank floor in Kitchen and Bathrooms-Wall to Wall carpeting- Public Transportation in front to the building-Fire Alarm and sprinkle system- Main holidays and recognition days celebrations