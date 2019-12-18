All apartments in McNair
Kendrick Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

Kendrick Court

13430 Coppermine Road · (703) 256-6247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13430 Coppermine Road, McNair, VA 20171

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$1,588

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 128611 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
We are running a concession of $400 off at move-in and $99 off for the other 11 months of the lease in all 2b/1bath apartments. Kendrick Court is an Independent Living community available to individuals 55+ looking for a remarkable place to call home. This cozy and affordable award-winning independent living community is located in the heart of Herndon Their exceptional staff plans social activities all year long and are dedicated to helping you live better. Kendrick Court's wide-ranging amenities include a library, communal activity room, fitness center, and arts and crafts room, allowing you to truly relax and enjoy every moment you choose to spend at home. Outside your door, Kendrick Court is your gateway to all that the greater Dulles and Northern Virginia area has to offer, with extensive shopping and dining options just minutes away. Camaraderie, convenience, and comfort-it's all part of everyday life when you make Kendrick Court at McNair Farms your home. Office hours are: 9:00am to 6:00pm Monday to Friday.Following amenities are included in monthly rent:- On-site Laundry. Washers & Dryers in each floor- On-site Management- Full equipped Kitchen including Dishwasher- Individually Controlled A/C and Heat- Water, Hot water, trash and Sewer- Private Balcony/Patio on selected apartments- 24/7 Maintenance Services Free- Beauty Salon on-side for a discount price.- Controlled main access entry systems-Luxury plank floor in Kitchen and Bathrooms-Wall to Wall carpeting- Public Transportation in front to the building-Fire Alarm and sprinkle system- Main holidays and recognition days celebrations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kendrick Court have any available units?
Kendrick Court has a unit available for $1,588 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Kendrick Court have?
Some of Kendrick Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kendrick Court currently offering any rent specials?
Kendrick Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kendrick Court pet-friendly?
No, Kendrick Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does Kendrick Court offer parking?
Yes, Kendrick Court does offer parking.
Does Kendrick Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kendrick Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kendrick Court have a pool?
No, Kendrick Court does not have a pool.
Does Kendrick Court have accessible units?
Yes, Kendrick Court has accessible units.
Does Kendrick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kendrick Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Kendrick Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kendrick Court has units with air conditioning.
