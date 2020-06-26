All apartments in McNair
Find more places like 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McNair, VA
/
2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:07 PM

2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE

2519 Woodrow Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McNair
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2519 Woodrow Wilson Drive, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This bright and lovely townhouse has hardwood floors throughout the main level**New Carpet installed on the upper level and upper level stairs**Large kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space**Large master bedroom**Master bath with separate shower and soaking tub**Multi-level deck**Fenced in with gate**Conveniently located in McNair Farms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE have any available units?
2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE have?
Some of 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir
McNair, VA 20171
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr
McNair, VA 20171
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd
McNair, VA 20171
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr
McNair, VA 20171
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd
McNair, VA 20171

Similar Pages

McNair 1 BedroomsMcNair 2 Bedrooms
McNair Apartments with ParkingMcNair Dog Friendly Apartments
McNair Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDMarumsco, VA
Oakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University