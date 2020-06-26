This bright and lovely townhouse has hardwood floors throughout the main level**New Carpet installed on the upper level and upper level stairs**Large kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space**Large master bedroom**Master bath with separate shower and soaking tub**Multi-level deck**Fenced in with gate**Conveniently located in McNair Farms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE have any available units?
2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE have?
Some of 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2519 WOODROW WILSON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.