2480 CURIE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEW CARPET IN ALL LEVELS- NEW KITCHEN FLOOR* NEW REFRIGIRATOR, NEW WASHWR & DRYER* FRESHLY PAINTED* BRIGHT & IMMACULATE 4 LEVEL TOWN HOUSE CONDO WITH 3 BR & 2.5BA* GAS FIRE PLACE* BR LEVEL LAUNDRY* LARGE MASTER BATH INCLUDING CORNER SOAKING TUB* SEPARATE SHOWER*DOUBLE SINK VANITY* SUNNY LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM WITH 10 FT CEILING * WOOD BALCONY*1 ATTACHED CAR GARAGE.*CONVENIENT LOCATION * CLOSE TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS, NEAR FUTURE SILVER LINE METRO* WALKING DISTANCE TO BUS STOP*10 MINUTES TO AIRPORT* READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN*