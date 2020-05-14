2474 LAURA MARK LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful end unit Town home for rent with 3 level, 3 Bed rooms and 2 full and 2 half baths in excellent condition and great location. Fully finished basement and bath. Brand new hardwood floor, fresh paint, and steel appliances. Very large master suite, luxury master bathroom with soaking tub. 9-foot ceiling, dining, & kitchen. and fireplace in the basement. Deck and patio outside. 1 Car garage, big driveway with plenty of parking. Owner pays the HOA fees. Tenant pays for all the utilities. Location: Close to Metro station and Dulles international airport, convenient and quick access to Routes 7, 28, 50, I-66, Dulles Toll Road, and Fairfax county parkway. Walking distance or less than a mile from the Herndon/Monroe Park & Ride (Phase-2 metro station, 3 miles from the While Avenue Metro station. Walking distance to Clock tower shopping Center and Woodland Park crossing shopping center, Harris Teeter, Star Bucks, some upscale eatery places.