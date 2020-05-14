2442 Terra Cotta Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Spacious Town Home With 3-level Extension - Property Id: 237612



Spacious town home with 3-level extension backing to woods. Bay windows, Sun room, master bed room with sitting area. Hardwood floors through-out main level. Separate dining area, Galley kitchen with granite counters, 42-inch cabinets, energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances. Fourth bedroom with full bath in basement. Private deck facing to woods, the perfect area to entertain or relax after a day at work. Secured with Fence. Also Fios cable connection available.

Location: Centrally located in the heart of Herndon, minutes away from all major shopping, dining, minutes' walk to Clock Tower Center. Close to routes 28, 267-toll and minutes from Innovation Center Metro Station and Dulles Airport.

Available from May 01, 2020.

Contact 703 864 3760

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237612

Property Id 237612



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5745912)