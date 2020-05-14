All apartments in McNair
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2442 Terra Cotta Cir

2442 Terra Cotta Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Terra Cotta Circle, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious Town Home With 3-level Extension - Property Id: 237612

Spacious town home with 3-level extension backing to woods. Bay windows, Sun room, master bed room with sitting area. Hardwood floors through-out main level. Separate dining area, Galley kitchen with granite counters, 42-inch cabinets, energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances. Fourth bedroom with full bath in basement. Private deck facing to woods, the perfect area to entertain or relax after a day at work. Secured with Fence. Also Fios cable connection available.
Location: Centrally located in the heart of Herndon, minutes away from all major shopping, dining, minutes' walk to Clock Tower Center. Close to routes 28, 267-toll and minutes from Innovation Center Metro Station and Dulles Airport.
Available from May 01, 2020.
Contact 703 864 3760
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237612
Property Id 237612

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5745912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Terra Cotta Cir have any available units?
2442 Terra Cotta Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 2442 Terra Cotta Cir have?
Some of 2442 Terra Cotta Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Terra Cotta Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Terra Cotta Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Terra Cotta Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 Terra Cotta Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2442 Terra Cotta Cir offer parking?
No, 2442 Terra Cotta Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2442 Terra Cotta Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2442 Terra Cotta Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Terra Cotta Cir have a pool?
No, 2442 Terra Cotta Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Terra Cotta Cir have accessible units?
No, 2442 Terra Cotta Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Terra Cotta Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 Terra Cotta Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Terra Cotta Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Terra Cotta Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

