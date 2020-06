Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous end unit brick front 5 bedroom, 3 bath spacious town home with ~2,600 square feet in the heart of Herndon. Close to Reston Town Center, Shopping center and 2 minutes to Dulles toll road. Private oasis with a beautiful deck off the hardwood main floor. Close to the upcoming train station and all shopping within 1 mile of the home. Family friendly neighborhood in a very convenient location