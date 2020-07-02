All apartments in McNair
13533 DAVINCI LN #74

13533 Davinci Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13533 Davinci Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
guest parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful townhouse style condo so convenient to shopping and transit! Terrific Open Floor Plan! Gorgeous hardwood floors, Beautiful windows offer lots of natural light into this lovely home. Family room off the kitchen is so convenient! Huge gourmet kitchen with pantry, Master suite with closet to die for and dramatic tray ceiling. Master suite is on its own level and 2 additional bedrooms with bath on another. Tons of closet space! 1 Car garage with extra driveway parking and plenty of guest parking. Convenient location - close to everything you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 have any available units?
13533 DAVINCI LN #74 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
Is 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 currently offering any rent specials?
13533 DAVINCI LN #74 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 pet-friendly?
No, 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 offer parking?
Yes, 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 offers parking.
Does 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 have a pool?
No, 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 does not have a pool.
Does 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 have accessible units?
No, 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 does not have accessible units.
Does 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13533 DAVINCI LN #74 does not have units with air conditioning.

