13533 DAVINCI LN #74

Beautiful townhouse style condo so convenient to shopping and transit! Terrific Open Floor Plan! Gorgeous hardwood floors, Beautiful windows offer lots of natural light into this lovely home. Family room off the kitchen is so convenient! Huge gourmet kitchen with pantry, Master suite with closet to die for and dramatic tray ceiling. Master suite is on its own level and 2 additional bedrooms with bath on another. Tons of closet space! 1 Car garage with extra driveway parking and plenty of guest parking. Convenient location - close to everything you need!