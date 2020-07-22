13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Superb 3 level TH with 1 car garage + driveway parking, located minutes from major commuter routes and metro. This 1388 sq. ft. Belmont Model is now available for immediate occupancy. The open floor plan features 9 ft. ceilings on the sunlit main level, gleaming hardwood floors, gas log fireplace. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Full sized washer and dryer. Access to balcony from dining and living rooms. Enjoy views of treed common area. Vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Master bath with double sinks and large shower. Great community and amenities.