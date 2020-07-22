All apartments in McNair
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD

13112 Marcey Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

13112 Marcey Creek Road, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Superb 3 level TH with 1 car garage + driveway parking, located minutes from major commuter routes and metro. This 1388 sq. ft. Belmont Model is now available for immediate occupancy. The open floor plan features 9 ft. ceilings on the sunlit main level, gleaming hardwood floors, gas log fireplace. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Full sized washer and dryer. Access to balcony from dining and living rooms. Enjoy views of treed common area. Vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Master bath with double sinks and large shower. Great community and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have any available units?
13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have?
Some of 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD offers parking.
Does 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have a pool?
No, 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13112 MARCEY CREEK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
