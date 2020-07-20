All apartments in McNair
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:43 AM

13071 GREG ROY LANE

13071 Greg Roy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13071 Greg Roy Lane, McNair, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful single-family home for rent with 3 level 4 BR built on a premium end-lot in great Oak in excellent condition and great location. More than 3400 Sq. Ft above grade living area in 2 levels and fully finished basement with Bed room with full bath and wet bar. Very large master suite with two huge walk-in closets, luxury master bathroom with soaking tub. 9 foot ceiling home built in 2003 has recessed lighting in the living, dining, & kitchen. and fireplace in the family room. Ceiling Fans in every room. Deck outside. 2 Car garage, big driveway with plenty of parking for you and your guests right in front of the house in parking area. Owner pays the HOA fees. Tenant pays for all the utilities. Location: Close to Metro station and Dulles international airport, convenient and quick access to Routes 7, 28, 50, I-66, Dulles Toll Road, and Fairfax county parkway. Walking distance or less than a mile from the Herndon/Monroe Park & Ride (Phase-2 metro station), 3 miles from the Whiele Avenue Metro station. Walking distance to Woodland Park crossing shopping center, home for Harris Teeter, Star Bucks, some upscale eatery places. Available from May 15, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13071 GREG ROY LANE have any available units?
13071 GREG ROY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McNair, VA.
What amenities does 13071 GREG ROY LANE have?
Some of 13071 GREG ROY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13071 GREG ROY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13071 GREG ROY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13071 GREG ROY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13071 GREG ROY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McNair.
Does 13071 GREG ROY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13071 GREG ROY LANE offers parking.
Does 13071 GREG ROY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13071 GREG ROY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13071 GREG ROY LANE have a pool?
No, 13071 GREG ROY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13071 GREG ROY LANE have accessible units?
Yes, 13071 GREG ROY LANE has accessible units.
Does 13071 GREG ROY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13071 GREG ROY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13071 GREG ROY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13071 GREG ROY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
