13071 GREG ROY LANE

Beautiful single-family home for rent with 3 level 4 BR built on a premium end-lot in great Oak in excellent condition and great location. More than 3400 Sq. Ft above grade living area in 2 levels and fully finished basement with Bed room with full bath and wet bar. Very large master suite with two huge walk-in closets, luxury master bathroom with soaking tub. 9 foot ceiling home built in 2003 has recessed lighting in the living, dining, & kitchen. and fireplace in the family room. Ceiling Fans in every room. Deck outside. 2 Car garage, big driveway with plenty of parking for you and your guests right in front of the house in parking area. Owner pays the HOA fees. Tenant pays for all the utilities. Location: Close to Metro station and Dulles international airport, convenient and quick access to Routes 7, 28, 50, I-66, Dulles Toll Road, and Fairfax county parkway. Walking distance or less than a mile from the Herndon/Monroe Park & Ride (Phase-2 metro station), 3 miles from the Whiele Avenue Metro station. Walking distance to Woodland Park crossing shopping center, home for Harris Teeter, Star Bucks, some upscale eatery places. Available from May 15, 2019