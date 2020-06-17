All apartments in McLean
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
908 PEACOCK STATION ROAD
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

908 PEACOCK STATION ROAD

908 Peacock Station Rd · No Longer Available
Location

908 Peacock Station Rd, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEST PRICED SINGLE FAMILY HOME RENTAL IN MCLEAN NEAR TYSON'S CORNER!! Low maintenance gorgeous home and beautiful scenic & peaceful area. Enjoy a view of Difficult Run Stream and mature forest surroundings from the circular staircase leading to the TREX deck. A relaxing ground level brick patio provides fun and play in the backyard. No work or mess sealed gutter system. Owner manages ext vegetation, monthly pest control (Terminix), well water, septic & water purification system. No charge for water or sewer.Two car garage with a three car parking pad; water purification system; and, large downstairs storage area. Kitchen features washer/dryer; gas range; refrigerator; dishwasher; walk-in windowed pantry; island; exterior exhaust fan; and, loads of cabinet storage space. Three ceiling fans, L/R gas log fireplace & woodburning downstairs.New flooring (Home Depot Lifeproof rigid core luxury vinyl flooring) downstairs in large Fam/R, B/R, hallways & under stairwell.Two spacious B/Rs upstairs with lg study. Lg B/R downstairs with lg closet and separate full bathroom. Located near Metro, Dulles Airport, Tyson~s Corner, Wash DC, Pentagon & CIA-Langley and excellent school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

