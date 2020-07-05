Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

7342 Eldorado Court, McLean VA 22102

AGENTS WELCOME! Available Immediately is this wonderful 3BR + Den 3.5 Bath Townhome located in desired McLean VA.

Great rare opportunity to live in the highly acclaimed Hallcrest Heights centered between the small town of McLean and Tysons Corner. Located just minutes from the new Silver Line Metro stops.

This home boasts of newly tiled kitchen floors, hardwood floors, fireplaces, separate dining room, updated kitchen and baths, oversized kitchen and large living room, stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, large rec room that walks out to private patio area, wet bar, and extra room that can be used for office, den, or guest room, and assigned parking.

Pets Case by Case

Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. EOH



Directions: FROM RT123, SOUTH ON GREAT FALLS, RIGHT INTO HALLCREST HEIGHTS, Right on Eldorado Street (note: prop not on eldorado street. it is on eldorado court) Keep going to left on Eldorado, ot left on ELdorado Court to left corner of lot.