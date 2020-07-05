All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 7342 Eldorado Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
7342 Eldorado Court
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

7342 Eldorado Court

7342 Eldorado Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7342 Eldorado Court, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
7342 Eldorado Court, McLean VA 22102
.
AGENTS WELCOME! Available Immediately is this wonderful 3BR + Den 3.5 Bath Townhome located in desired McLean VA.
.
Great rare opportunity to live in the highly acclaimed Hallcrest Heights centered between the small town of McLean and Tysons Corner. Located just minutes from the new Silver Line Metro stops.
.
This home boasts of newly tiled kitchen floors, hardwood floors, fireplaces, separate dining room, updated kitchen and baths, oversized kitchen and large living room, stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, large rec room that walks out to private patio area, wet bar, and extra room that can be used for office, den, or guest room, and assigned parking.
.
Pets Case by Case
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. EOH

Directions: FROM RT123, SOUTH ON GREAT FALLS, RIGHT INTO HALLCREST HEIGHTS, Right on Eldorado Street (note: prop not on eldorado street. it is on eldorado court) Keep going to left on Eldorado, ot left on ELdorado Court to left corner of lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7342 Eldorado Court have any available units?
7342 Eldorado Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7342 Eldorado Court have?
Some of 7342 Eldorado Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7342 Eldorado Court currently offering any rent specials?
7342 Eldorado Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7342 Eldorado Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7342 Eldorado Court is pet friendly.
Does 7342 Eldorado Court offer parking?
Yes, 7342 Eldorado Court offers parking.
Does 7342 Eldorado Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7342 Eldorado Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7342 Eldorado Court have a pool?
No, 7342 Eldorado Court does not have a pool.
Does 7342 Eldorado Court have accessible units?
No, 7342 Eldorado Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7342 Eldorado Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7342 Eldorado Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7342 Eldorado Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7342 Eldorado Court has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia