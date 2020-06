Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Well maintained home on large corner unit in desirable cul de sac near McLean High School. Large patio outside family room for summer entertaining and lots of storage in basement area. Wet bar and gym area in basement. Bright, sunny and welcoming home offers great space for entertaining, with areas for quiet retreat when needed. Some rooms recently repainted and ready for move in.