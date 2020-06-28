All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
1530 FOREST VILLA LANE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:52 PM

1530 FOREST VILLA LANE

1530 Forest Villa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1530 Forest Villa Lane, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Don~t miss this large single family home with four finished levels on a half-acre of private and wooded land in McLean in the Brookhaven neighborhood. The house sits on a quiet residential street and boasts 7 Bedrooms, 5.5 bathroom in almost 7000 sq. ft. with a huge 3-car garage. The main level has an amazing open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with high ceilings and a gas fireplace in the Family Room as well as a separate wood-burning fireplace in the Living Room and an additional mudroom/laundry area. The kitchen has a 12-foot eat-in quartzite island with high end (Bosch) appliances to include a double oven. Separately, the main floor has a mother-in-law suite complete with large bedroom, walk-in closet, full bathroom and separate office-den area with custom built-in cabinets. The first floor also has an additional bedroom with a powder room. The lower level has two bedrooms and a full bathroom and is an ideal play area or guests quarters. The downstairs also provides access to a secure entryway by way of the 3 bay garage, ideal for arriving guests and perfect for rainy/snowy days. The second level has a large master suite with two separate walk-in closets. Master suite also has an attached office/study/nursery. The newly renovated Master bathroom has a Jacuzzi/soaking tub, a private toilet and two sinks, one with a make-up/shaving mirror. Three-way shower has body wash, shower head, and hand-spray. Additionally the second level has a separate bedroom with a full bathroom. The third level/loft was recently renovated with new closets and custom-lighting to enhance the European spa style full bathroom. The house comes with an elevator for easy access between basement, first, and second floors. Garage has built in storage shelving and a large driveway with plenty of additional space on the street. Great room/kitchen and patio also have a newly installed hard-wired sound system. The grounds have a fenced in backyard with illuminated old(er) growth trees. The house is situated in an excellent area for easy access to trails along the Pimmit Run creek. Pets welcomed and will be considered on a case-by-case basis (no cats).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE have any available units?
1530 FOREST VILLA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE have?
Some of 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1530 FOREST VILLA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE offers parking.
Does 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE have a pool?
No, 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 FOREST VILLA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia