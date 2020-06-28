1530 FOREST VILLA LANE

Amenities

Don~t miss this large single family home with four finished levels on a half-acre of private and wooded land in McLean in the Brookhaven neighborhood. The house sits on a quiet residential street and boasts 7 Bedrooms, 5.5 bathroom in almost 7000 sq. ft. with a huge 3-car garage. The main level has an amazing open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with high ceilings and a gas fireplace in the Family Room as well as a separate wood-burning fireplace in the Living Room and an additional mudroom/laundry area. The kitchen has a 12-foot eat-in quartzite island with high end (Bosch) appliances to include a double oven. Separately, the main floor has a mother-in-law suite complete with large bedroom, walk-in closet, full bathroom and separate office-den area with custom built-in cabinets. The first floor also has an additional bedroom with a powder room. The lower level has two bedrooms and a full bathroom and is an ideal play area or guests quarters. The downstairs also provides access to a secure entryway by way of the 3 bay garage, ideal for arriving guests and perfect for rainy/snowy days. The second level has a large master suite with two separate walk-in closets. Master suite also has an attached office/study/nursery. The newly renovated Master bathroom has a Jacuzzi/soaking tub, a private toilet and two sinks, one with a make-up/shaving mirror. Three-way shower has body wash, shower head, and hand-spray. Additionally the second level has a separate bedroom with a full bathroom. The third level/loft was recently renovated with new closets and custom-lighting to enhance the European spa style full bathroom. The house comes with an elevator for easy access between basement, first, and second floors. Garage has built in storage shelving and a large driveway with plenty of additional space on the street. Great room/kitchen and patio also have a newly installed hard-wired sound system. The grounds have a fenced in backyard with illuminated old(er) growth trees. The house is situated in an excellent area for easy access to trails along the Pimmit Run creek. Pets welcomed and will be considered on a case-by-case basis (no cats).