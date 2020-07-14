Assembly Manassas.

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $400, 2 Pets: $600
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Each Resident will receive 1 parking sticker and 1 visitor permit. Reserved parking is available for $40 / month. If more than two cars, a $40 fee will be charged per extra vehicle. Open Lot: Each Resident will receive 1 parking sticker and 1 visitor permit. Reserved parking is available for $40 /month. If more than two cars, a $40 fee will be charged per extra vehicle.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available