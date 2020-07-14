All apartments in Manassas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Assembly Manassas

Open Now until 6pm
10519 Lariat Ln · (703) 940-9279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA 20109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5821 · Avail. now

$1,448

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 7114 · Avail. now

$1,448

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Unit 7713 · Avail. now

$1,448

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9331 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,427

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 5632 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,497

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit 0122 · Avail. now

$1,546

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Assembly Manassas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
24hr maintenance
internet access
internet cafe
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! From its unbeatable location to its spacious, modern apartments, Assembly Manassas offers you the lifestyle you deserve. Minutes from fine dining and luxury retailers, there is never a dull moment at Assembly Manassas. Unwind by our dazzling swimming pool, or enjoy an afternoon with friends on our lush courtyards. Assembly Manassas features spacious floorplans, balconies with stunning views and renovated kitchens.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $400, 2 Pets: $600
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Each Resident will receive 1 parking sticker and 1 visitor permit. Reserved parking is available for $40 / month. If more than two cars, a $40 fee will be charged per extra vehicle. Open Lot: Each Resident will receive 1 parking sticker and 1 visitor permit. Reserved parking is available for $40 /month. If more than two cars, a $40 fee will be charged per extra vehicle.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Assembly Manassas have any available units?
Assembly Manassas has 18 units available starting at $1,427 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Assembly Manassas have?
Some of Assembly Manassas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Assembly Manassas currently offering any rent specials?
Assembly Manassas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Assembly Manassas pet-friendly?
Yes, Assembly Manassas is pet friendly.
Does Assembly Manassas offer parking?
Yes, Assembly Manassas offers parking.
Does Assembly Manassas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Assembly Manassas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Assembly Manassas have a pool?
Yes, Assembly Manassas has a pool.
Does Assembly Manassas have accessible units?
No, Assembly Manassas does not have accessible units.
Does Assembly Manassas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Assembly Manassas has units with dishwashers.
Does Assembly Manassas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Assembly Manassas has units with air conditioning.

