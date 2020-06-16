9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE

Amenities
Beautiful! MOVE-IN ready 2-level TH in the heart Old Town Manassas. 3 BR, 2.5 BA w/ 1 car garage. Open floor plan , granite countertops with breakfast bar, microwave, updated lighting and fixtures, double sink, BRAND NEW carpet in family room, 1/2 bath. Upper level includes 3 generous sized bedrooms including a master suite w/2 huge walk-in closets and full bath. Convenient upper level laundry room too! All rooms have ceiling fans and windows/light. Within walking distance to VRE, Manassas pavilion, restaurants and shops. Mins from 28, 234 & 66. Trash/Water included in rent. $65 Application fee per person.