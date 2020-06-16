All apartments in Manassas
Find more places like 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE

9551 Chancellorsville Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manassas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

9551 Chancellorsville Ln, Manassas, VA 20110
Downtown Manassas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful! MOVE-IN ready 2-level TH in the heart Old Town Manassas. 3 BR, 2.5 BA w/ 1 car garage. Open floor plan , granite countertops with breakfast bar, microwave, updated lighting and fixtures, double sink, BRAND NEW carpet in family room, 1/2 bath. Upper level includes 3 generous sized bedrooms including a master suite w/2 huge walk-in closets and full bath. Convenient upper level laundry room too! All rooms have ceiling fans and windows/light. Within walking distance to VRE, Manassas pavilion, restaurants and shops. Mins from 28, 234 & 66. Trash/Water included in rent. $65 Application fee per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE have any available units?
9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE have?
Some of 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE offers parking.
Does 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE have a pool?
No, 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9551 CHANCELLORSVILLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave
Manassas, VA 20109
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl
Manassas, VA 20110
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St
Manassas, VA 20111
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir
Manassas, VA 20109
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr
Manassas, VA 20109
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop
Manassas, VA 20109
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street
Manassas, VA 20110

Similar Pages

Manassas 1 BedroomsManassas 2 Bedrooms
Manassas Apartments with ParkingManassas Pet Friendly Places
Manassas Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bloom Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America