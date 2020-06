Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Immediately! Sought after Old Town Station! Beautiful and upgraded, 3 level end unit townhouse within walking distance of VRE, Old Town Manassas downtown area, Baldwin Elementary School, and much more. Recently renovated 4 BR, 3.5 BA with 2 gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, deck, fenced yard, and (2) reserved parking spaces. Located in a beautiful and quiet neighborhood. Dogs considered on a case by case basis.