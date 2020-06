Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE NOW*CHARMING ONE BEDROOM/ONE BATH APARTMENT WITH HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT*HISTORIC HOUSE WAS CONVERTED INTO 6 UNITS*COMMON AREA FOYER HAS FREE LAUNDRY FOR TENANTS' USE*UNIT IS ON THE 2ND FLOOR*OPEN LIVING ROOM*FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR*LARGE WINDOWS*IN-WALL HVAC IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM*FULL BATHROOM WITH SHOWER STALL*USE OF OUTDOOR COVERED, PORCH*ASSIGNED OFF-STREET PARKING*ULTRA CONVENIENT LOCATION - WALK TO OLD TOWN MANASSAS RESTAURANTS, SHOPS & VRE!