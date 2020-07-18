All apartments in Manassas
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

9334 Witch Hazel Way

9334 Witch Hazel Way · No Longer Available
Location

9334 Witch Hazel Way, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Townhouse with upgrades - Wellington / Manassas - Fantastic townhouse with upgrades - Great 3 level townhome in the popular Wellington/Cloverhill community of Manassas. Cats warmly welcomed with a one time pet fee. Dogs are on a case by case basis. Close to historic district, short drive to lake Jackson. Stainless Fridge & range with flat cooktop, stainless microwave. Master bedroom w/ bath-in-suite, walk in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan. 2 additional bedrooms on middle floor.

Lots of community amenities.

Two car assigned parking!

No phone calls, please. Email LauraLee@Chatel.us with any questions.

The application fee is $75 per person.
All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650, First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

(RLNE2651318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9334 Witch Hazel Way have any available units?
9334 Witch Hazel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9334 Witch Hazel Way have?
Some of 9334 Witch Hazel Way's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9334 Witch Hazel Way currently offering any rent specials?
9334 Witch Hazel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9334 Witch Hazel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9334 Witch Hazel Way is pet friendly.
Does 9334 Witch Hazel Way offer parking?
Yes, 9334 Witch Hazel Way offers parking.
Does 9334 Witch Hazel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9334 Witch Hazel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9334 Witch Hazel Way have a pool?
No, 9334 Witch Hazel Way does not have a pool.
Does 9334 Witch Hazel Way have accessible units?
No, 9334 Witch Hazel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9334 Witch Hazel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9334 Witch Hazel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9334 Witch Hazel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9334 Witch Hazel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
