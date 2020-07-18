9334 Witch Hazel Way

Amenities

Fantastic Townhouse with upgrades - Wellington / Manassas - Fantastic townhouse with upgrades - Great 3 level townhome in the popular Wellington/Cloverhill community of Manassas. Cats warmly welcomed with a one time pet fee. Dogs are on a case by case basis. Close to historic district, short drive to lake Jackson. Stainless Fridge & range with flat cooktop, stainless microwave. Master bedroom w/ bath-in-suite, walk in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan. 2 additional bedrooms on middle floor.



Lots of community amenities.



Two car assigned parking!



No phone calls, please. Email LauraLee@Chatel.us with any questions.



The application fee is $75 per person.

All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 650, First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.



