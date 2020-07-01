9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY

Amenities
Beautiful low maintenance condo townhome in the Wellington Community. First floor open floor plan with large, bright living room and eat in kitchen with all appliances. Top floor 20' x 20' Master Bedroom Retreat with full bath and enormous walk-in closet. Generous bedroom #2 and #3 are tucked away on a separate floor with an additional full bathroom. Walk to the VRE, shops and restaurants in downtown Manassas and the public library. All this with 1600 + square foot and assigned parking right out front.