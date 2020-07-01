All apartments in Manassas
9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY
9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY

9324 Witch Hazel Way · No Longer Available
Location

9324 Witch Hazel Way, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful low maintenance condo townhome in the Wellington Community. First floor open floor plan with large, bright living room and eat in kitchen with all appliances. Top floor 20' x 20' Master Bedroom Retreat with full bath and enormous walk-in closet. Generous bedroom #2 and #3 are tucked away on a separate floor with an additional full bathroom. Walk to the VRE, shops and restaurants in downtown Manassas and the public library. All this with 1600 + square foot and assigned parking right out front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY have any available units?
9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY have?
Some of 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY offers parking.
Does 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY have a pool?
No, 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY have accessible units?
No, 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9324 WITCH HAZEL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

