Freshly painted ground level condo just a block from all of the fun and amenities of Old Town Manassas. Assigned parking spot just outside your front door. One block away from the VRE/Amtrak station. This is a great deal for the amount of square footage. No smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit: paid.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9202 AZURE COURT have any available units?
9202 AZURE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 9202 AZURE COURT have?
Some of 9202 AZURE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9202 AZURE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9202 AZURE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.