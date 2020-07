Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

End Unit townhome located in the heart of Manassas City. GAS and WATER included in rent. Gas heat and Gas stove. Large backyard with storage shed and play set (optional). Convenience of restaurants, retail shopping, and grocery store with in a minute away. Lots of parking, private and on street. Crown molding through out the entire house and newer appliances. Freshly painted and walk up attic with more storage.