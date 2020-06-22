All apartments in Manassas
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:44 PM

8987 MCDOWELL CMN

8987 Mcdowell Common · (866) 677-6937
Location

8987 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA 20110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more. Main level features upgraded kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances ++. Dining Room with cabinet built ins & bay window. Over-sized Living Room with HW flooring. Fenced yard. & shed. Conveniently located to 3 VRE stations, GMU Manassas Campus, major commuter routes, restaurants, shopping, dining & and much more. Great floorplan and move in ready. Pets will be considered on a case by case .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8987 MCDOWELL CMN have any available units?
8987 MCDOWELL CMN has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8987 MCDOWELL CMN have?
Some of 8987 MCDOWELL CMN's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8987 MCDOWELL CMN currently offering any rent specials?
8987 MCDOWELL CMN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8987 MCDOWELL CMN pet-friendly?
Yes, 8987 MCDOWELL CMN is pet friendly.
Does 8987 MCDOWELL CMN offer parking?
Yes, 8987 MCDOWELL CMN does offer parking.
Does 8987 MCDOWELL CMN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8987 MCDOWELL CMN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8987 MCDOWELL CMN have a pool?
No, 8987 MCDOWELL CMN does not have a pool.
Does 8987 MCDOWELL CMN have accessible units?
No, 8987 MCDOWELL CMN does not have accessible units.
Does 8987 MCDOWELL CMN have units with dishwashers?
No, 8987 MCDOWELL CMN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8987 MCDOWELL CMN have units with air conditioning?
No, 8987 MCDOWELL CMN does not have units with air conditioning.
