8987 MCDOWELL CMN

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more. Main level features upgraded kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances ++. Dining Room with cabinet built ins & bay window. Over-sized Living Room with HW flooring. Fenced yard. & shed. Conveniently located to 3 VRE stations, GMU Manassas Campus, major commuter routes, restaurants, shopping, dining & and much more. Great floorplan and move in ready. Pets will be considered on a case by case .