8894 QUARRY ROAD

Amenities
Luxury Townhome in the heart of Manassas. Like New Condition with Hardwoods on the Main Level, Plush Carpet Upstairs and in Den. Large Eat-In Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Cabinets, Gas Stove, Pantry, SGD Walks Out to Spacious Deck. Master Suite Boasts Cathedral Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan w/ Remote. Master Bath has a Double Vanity and Huge Shower. Washer/Dryer on Bedroom Level. Two Car Garage plus Extra Storage. Get Here Quick Before It's Gone!!!