8894 QUARRY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury Townhome in the heart of Manassas. Like New Condition with Hardwoods on the Main Level, Plush Carpet Upstairs and in Den. Large Eat-In Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Cabinets, Gas Stove, Pantry, SGD Walks Out to Spacious Deck. Master Suite Boasts Cathedral Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan w/ Remote. Master Bath has a Double Vanity and Huge Shower. Washer/Dryer on Bedroom Level. Two Car Garage plus Extra Storage. Get Here Quick Before It's Gone!!!