Home
/
Manassas, VA
/
8894 QUARRY ROAD
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:25 AM

8894 QUARRY ROAD

8894 Quarry Road · No Longer Available
Location

8894 Quarry Road, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury Townhome in the heart of Manassas. Like New Condition with Hardwoods on the Main Level, Plush Carpet Upstairs and in Den. Large Eat-In Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Cabinets, Gas Stove, Pantry, SGD Walks Out to Spacious Deck. Master Suite Boasts Cathedral Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan w/ Remote. Master Bath has a Double Vanity and Huge Shower. Washer/Dryer on Bedroom Level. Two Car Garage plus Extra Storage. Get Here Quick Before It's Gone!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8894 QUARRY ROAD have any available units?
8894 QUARRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8894 QUARRY ROAD have?
Some of 8894 QUARRY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8894 QUARRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8894 QUARRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8894 QUARRY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8894 QUARRY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manassas.
Does 8894 QUARRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8894 QUARRY ROAD offers parking.
Does 8894 QUARRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8894 QUARRY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8894 QUARRY ROAD have a pool?
No, 8894 QUARRY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8894 QUARRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8894 QUARRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8894 QUARRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8894 QUARRY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8894 QUARRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8894 QUARRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

