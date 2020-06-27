8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious End Unit Townhouse in the City of Manassas. Granite Countertops in Kitchen and all Bathrooms!! Available August 1! Enjoy this 3 bedroom End unit Townhouse with Large Fenced Rear Yard and Deck. Entrance on main floor to Living Room w/Hardwood, Dining Room, Powder Room, and Gourmet Kitchen leading to the Deck. Fully Carpeted Basement with Play Room, Full Bathroom, and Family Room with Wood-Burning Fireplace and door to Back Yard. Top Floor has 2 Full Bathrooms and 3 Bedrooms, all with W/W Carpeting, and Large Closets.Two Assigned Parking Spots Included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Pet(s) will be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit ($500/pet) and $25 monthly rent charge (per pet). Minimum income qualifications $76k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8. Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management.