Manassas, VA
8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE

8683 Point of Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8683 Point of Woods Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious End Unit Townhouse in the City of Manassas. Granite Countertops in Kitchen and all Bathrooms!! Available August 1! Enjoy this 3 bedroom End unit Townhouse with Large Fenced Rear Yard and Deck. Entrance on main floor to Living Room w/Hardwood, Dining Room, Powder Room, and Gourmet Kitchen leading to the Deck. Fully Carpeted Basement with Play Room, Full Bathroom, and Family Room with Wood-Burning Fireplace and door to Back Yard. Top Floor has 2 Full Bathrooms and 3 Bedrooms, all with W/W Carpeting, and Large Closets.Two Assigned Parking Spots Included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Pet(s) will be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit ($500/pet) and $25 monthly rent charge (per pet). Minimum income qualifications $76k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8. Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manassas, VA.
What amenities does 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8683 POINT OF WOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
