Palisades at Manassas Park

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Deposit $500 to one month's rent based on credit or $100 lease term
Move-in Fees: Administrative Fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Pet(s) that exceed a weight limit of 60 pounds per animal when grown are prohibited; only common domestic animals are allowed as pets. Exotic, vicious or dangerous animals are expressly prohibited. Breed Restrictions Apply (Including but not limited to, Doberman Pinchers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, and Chow Chow)
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: 18 Sf / 26 Sf - $25.00 35 Sf / 44 Sf - $35.00 45 f / 52 Sf - $45.00 96 Sf - $70.00