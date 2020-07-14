All apartments in Manassas Park
Manassas Park, VA
Palisades at Manassas Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Palisades at Manassas Park

8100 Palisades Circle · (571) 384-2938
Rent Special
Palisades is now offering 1 month free on all one and two bedroom apartments for a move-in by 7/31/2020. Come and visit us to see what is so very special about Palisades at Manassas Park!
Location

8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA 20111
Bloom Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1217 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 6-6110 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,356

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 1-1121 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,383

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1301 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,763

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 4-4307 · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 6-6404 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,789

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palisades at Manassas Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
smoke-free community
Palisades at Manassas Park offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in a beautiful setting that combines the comforts of home with superior resident services, luxurious apartment features and outstanding community amenities. Walking distance from Virginia Railroad Express station makes getting to and from DC a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Deposit $500 to one month's rent based on credit or $100 lease term
Move-in Fees: Administrative Fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Pet(s) that exceed a weight limit of 60 pounds per animal when grown are prohibited; only common domestic animals are allowed as pets. Exotic, vicious or dangerous animals are expressly prohibited. Breed Restrictions Apply (Including but not limited to, Doberman Pinchers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, and Chow Chow)
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: 18 Sf / 26 Sf - $25.00 35 Sf / 44 Sf - $35.00 45 f / 52 Sf - $45.00 96 Sf - $70.00

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palisades at Manassas Park have any available units?
Palisades at Manassas Park has 29 units available starting at $1,338 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Palisades at Manassas Park have?
Some of Palisades at Manassas Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palisades at Manassas Park currently offering any rent specials?
Palisades at Manassas Park is offering the following rent specials: Palisades is now offering 1 month free on all one and two bedroom apartments for a move-in by 7/31/2020. Come and visit us to see what is so very special about Palisades at Manassas Park!
Is Palisades at Manassas Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Palisades at Manassas Park is pet friendly.
Does Palisades at Manassas Park offer parking?
Yes, Palisades at Manassas Park offers parking.
Does Palisades at Manassas Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palisades at Manassas Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palisades at Manassas Park have a pool?
Yes, Palisades at Manassas Park has a pool.
Does Palisades at Manassas Park have accessible units?
Yes, Palisades at Manassas Park has accessible units.
Does Palisades at Manassas Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palisades at Manassas Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Palisades at Manassas Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Palisades at Manassas Park has units with air conditioning.
