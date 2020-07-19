42783 HAY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities garage hot tub

Apply Today MOVE $200 In Credit for Tenants- First time offered for lease-2 car garage townhome in sought after Goose Creek Village. Come take a look at this 3 bedroom/3.5 baths with lower level office/den/4th bedroom. Owner suite with walk in spa like bathroom. Gourmet kitchen w/double oven/gas cooktop and pantry. A must see. Professionally Managed Property. Available 12- 24 months