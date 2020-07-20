42101 PIEBALD SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

END UNIT MODERN CONDO WITH 2600 sq ft of living space in a sought after Virginia Manor community. Open and bright living room facing community greenery. Gourmet kitchen with large island with dine in space facing a charming fireplace, makes a perfect combination for entertaining. Oversized master bedroom features tray ceiling and double walk in closets, finished with a spa like master bath - dual vanity with granite countertop, separate large shower and soaking tub, The condo comes with a one-car garage and one parking space. The HOA amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, tennis courts, four tot lots and numerous parks connected by walking trails. Convenient to major commuting routes, Dulles airport, shopping, hospital, dining and entertainment!