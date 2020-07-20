All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

42101 PIEBALD SQUARE

42101 Piebald Sq · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

42101 Piebald Sq, Loudoun County, VA 20105

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
END UNIT MODERN CONDO WITH 2600 sq ft of living space in a sought after Virginia Manor community. Open and bright living room facing community greenery. Gourmet kitchen with large island with dine in space facing a charming fireplace, makes a perfect combination for entertaining. Oversized master bedroom features tray ceiling and double walk in closets, finished with a spa like master bath - dual vanity with granite countertop, separate large shower and soaking tub, The condo comes with a one-car garage and one parking space. The HOA amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, tennis courts, four tot lots and numerous parks connected by walking trails. Convenient to major commuting routes, Dulles airport, shopping, hospital, dining and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE have any available units?
42101 PIEBALD SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE have?
Some of 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42101 PIEBALD SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE has a pool.
Does 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42101 PIEBALD SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
