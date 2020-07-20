42101 PIEBALD SQUARE

Amenities
END UNIT MODERN CONDO WITH 2600 sq ft of living space in a sought after Virginia Manor community. Open and bright living room facing community greenery. Gourmet kitchen with large island with dine in space facing a charming fireplace, makes a perfect combination for entertaining. Oversized master bedroom features tray ceiling and double walk in closets, finished with a spa like master bath - dual vanity with granite countertop, separate large shower and soaking tub, The condo comes with a one-car garage and one parking space. The HOA amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, tennis courts, four tot lots and numerous parks connected by walking trails. Convenient to major commuting routes, Dulles airport, shopping, hospital, dining and entertainment!