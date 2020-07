Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, elegant and meticulously maintained townhouse located in Red Cedar Middle Village. This home features an open and spacious floorplan with wonderful natural lighting throughout. Crown molding, gleaming hardwoods, gourmet kitchen with 5 burner gas cooktop, family room with gas fireplace, spacious bedrooms and upper level laundry. Lower level is finished with full bath, rec room an separate den. Rear entry 2 car garage and lots of storage throughout. Quiet, park like setting.