19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Amazing Colonial on 3 spectacular private acres just minutes from downtown Leesburg! Many fine details throughout. Spacious deck with gazebo overlooks fenced and secluded yard, perfect for entertaining. Large eat-in kitchen in additional to formal dining room. Big ground floor office with built-in bookshelves. Side load garage and ample parking on driveway too. Double staircases lead up to a large master bed and bath suite plus 3 additional bedrooms, 2 additional bathrooms and balcony overlooking the two-story family room. Extensive hardwood floors. The finished walkout basement boasts an additional bedroom and full bathroom, an expansive bar and built-in dog bath. You'll love living here! Available early May 2020. No sign on premises.