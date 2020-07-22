All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE

19530 Emerald Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19530 Emerald Park Drive, Loudoun County, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing Colonial on 3 spectacular private acres just minutes from downtown Leesburg! Many fine details throughout. Spacious deck with gazebo overlooks fenced and secluded yard, perfect for entertaining. Large eat-in kitchen in additional to formal dining room. Big ground floor office with built-in bookshelves. Side load garage and ample parking on driveway too. Double staircases lead up to a large master bed and bath suite plus 3 additional bedrooms, 2 additional bathrooms and balcony overlooking the two-story family room. Extensive hardwood floors. The finished walkout basement boasts an additional bedroom and full bathroom, an expansive bar and built-in dog bath. You'll love living here! Available early May 2020. No sign on premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE have any available units?
19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19530 EMERALD PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
