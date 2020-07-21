Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Loudoun County
Find more places like 19508 SAMUELS MILL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Loudoun County, VA
/
19508 SAMUELS MILL
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19508 SAMUELS MILL
19508 Samuels Mill Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
19508 Samuels Mill Ct, Loudoun County, VA 20175
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Current Lots available from parking to 1/2 acre. See pictures for more details. Great location close to Rt 7 and the Greenway(toll rd)in Leesburg VA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19508 SAMUELS MILL have any available units?
19508 SAMUELS MILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Loudoun County, VA
.
Is 19508 SAMUELS MILL currently offering any rent specials?
19508 SAMUELS MILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19508 SAMUELS MILL pet-friendly?
No, 19508 SAMUELS MILL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Loudoun County
.
Does 19508 SAMUELS MILL offer parking?
Yes, 19508 SAMUELS MILL offers parking.
Does 19508 SAMUELS MILL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19508 SAMUELS MILL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19508 SAMUELS MILL have a pool?
No, 19508 SAMUELS MILL does not have a pool.
Does 19508 SAMUELS MILL have accessible units?
No, 19508 SAMUELS MILL does not have accessible units.
Does 19508 SAMUELS MILL have units with dishwashers?
No, 19508 SAMUELS MILL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19508 SAMUELS MILL have units with air conditioning?
No, 19508 SAMUELS MILL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Similar Pages
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Leesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VA
Charles Town, WV
Lansdowne, VA
Purcellville, VA
Great Falls, VA
Sterling, VA
Dranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VA
Cascades, VA
Dulles Town Center, VA
Broadlands, VA
Brunswick, MD
Urbana, MD
Sugarland Run, VA
Oakton, VA
Greenbriar, VA
Fair Lakes, VA
Chantilly, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia