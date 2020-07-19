19365 BLACK OAK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Stunning 1 bedroom 1 bath above barn on private 15 acre Oak Meadow Farm in the bucolic Purcellville countryside. Great weekend retreat - easy access to DC and Dulles Airport. Amazing views from every angle, tall ceilings and amazing architectural details throughout. Ultimate luxury abounds with top of the line finishes at every turn. Enjoy outdoor living on the pergola covered patio space, perfect for enjoying stunning sunsets. Close to all that the Middleburg and Loudoun Wine Region have to offer, wineries, breweries, restaurants, antique shopping and more.