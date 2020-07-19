All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

19365 BLACK OAK ROAD

19365 Black Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

19365 Black Oak Road, Loudoun County, VA 20132

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Stunning 1 bedroom 1 bath above barn on private 15 acre Oak Meadow Farm in the bucolic Purcellville countryside. Great weekend retreat - easy access to DC and Dulles Airport. Amazing views from every angle, tall ceilings and amazing architectural details throughout. Ultimate luxury abounds with top of the line finishes at every turn. Enjoy outdoor living on the pergola covered patio space, perfect for enjoying stunning sunsets. Close to all that the Middleburg and Loudoun Wine Region have to offer, wineries, breweries, restaurants, antique shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD have any available units?
19365 BLACK OAK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
Is 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
19365 BLACK OAK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD offer parking?
No, 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD have a pool?
No, 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19365 BLACK OAK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
