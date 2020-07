Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 1920's Farm House with a covered porch on the front and side entryway. 3 bedrooms on Upper Level and office/bedroom on main level. 2 full baths, new windows and hardwood floors on the main level. Spacious kitchen, living & dining rooms and a lovely sun filled family room with dining space too. Large mudroom area for coats, shoes and storage. Home is located adjacent to the Leesburg Animal Park on the rear of the property.