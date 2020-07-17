All apartments in Loudoun County
18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT

18225 Glen Abbey Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18225 Glen Abbey Court, Loudoun County, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Nestled in one of the most sought after Golf Course communities, this home is sure to impress! From the beautiful grand custom double door entrance, to the sun drenched rooms, this home is a must see. Hardwoods on main and upper levels. Spiral staircase with wrought iron rails. Expansive 2 story family room open to trex deck. Upgraded kitchen with new Quartz counter tops and several new stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms and upper level loft sitting area. River Creek on the Potomac community with Resort Style amenities including Clubhouse with dinging, outdoor pavilion and stunning views of the Potomac River and Golf Course. Amenities also include pool, fitness center, kayak launch area and many beautiful scenic trails. No need to go on vacation - this community has it all!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT have any available units?
18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT have?
Some of 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT offer parking?
No, 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT has a pool.
Does 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
