18225 GLEN ABBEY COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Nestled in one of the most sought after Golf Course communities, this home is sure to impress! From the beautiful grand custom double door entrance, to the sun drenched rooms, this home is a must see. Hardwoods on main and upper levels. Spiral staircase with wrought iron rails. Expansive 2 story family room open to trex deck. Upgraded kitchen with new Quartz counter tops and several new stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms and upper level loft sitting area. River Creek on the Potomac community with Resort Style amenities including Clubhouse with dinging, outdoor pavilion and stunning views of the Potomac River and Golf Course. Amenities also include pool, fitness center, kayak launch area and many beautiful scenic trails. No need to go on vacation - this community has it all!!