17488 TOBERMORY PLACE

Amenities

all utils included air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities internet access

THIS IS A SHARED BASEMENT WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE MASTER ROOM AND MASTER BATHROOM.This is a shared basement meaning there are 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms in a 2700 square foot basement. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are taken by father and his son. The Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom would be yours. The living room and kitchen is shared, meaning your items and their items can be separate but must also mean you must share the area when you cook or watch tv. You can keep your tv in your room, as the room is 1000 square feet.Finished Basement for Rent - 2700 sqftText at show contact infoMaster Bedroom with Full MASTER Bathroom - $1,100.00 for Master room - AVAILABLETwo Bedroom with Shared Bathroom - LEASED to Caring Father and Son.Shared Living Space/Room, Dining room, and Kitchen - For all TenantsWILL RENT FAST!AVAILABILITY: Ready for Move-in June 5th.HOUSE VIEWING: Please respond to this ad to get additional details on the home and schedule a time for a viewing.ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: electric, water, gas, AC-Heat, internet, Powerwalls (Backup Generators) for restoration during blackout.RENTAL APPLICATION: $45 Non-Refundable. Just fill out the application and if you get approved, you can leave a 1 month security deposit to secure the Master Bedroom.Security deposit - 1 monthMinimum 2 month leaseNO SMOKING in the houseNO PETS