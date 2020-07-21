All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM

17488 TOBERMORY PLACE

17488 Tobermory Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17488 Tobermory Place, Loudoun County, VA 20175

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
THIS IS A SHARED BASEMENT WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE MASTER ROOM AND MASTER BATHROOM.This is a shared basement meaning there are 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms in a 2700 square foot basement. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom are taken by father and his son. The Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom would be yours. The living room and kitchen is shared, meaning your items and their items can be separate but must also mean you must share the area when you cook or watch tv. You can keep your tv in your room, as the room is 1000 square feet.Finished Basement for Rent - 2700 sqftText at show contact infoMaster Bedroom with Full MASTER Bathroom - $1,100.00 for Master room - AVAILABLETwo Bedroom with Shared Bathroom - LEASED to Caring Father and Son.Shared Living Space/Room, Dining room, and Kitchen - For all TenantsWILL RENT FAST!AVAILABILITY: Ready for Move-in June 5th.HOUSE VIEWING: Please respond to this ad to get additional details on the home and schedule a time for a viewing.ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED: electric, water, gas, AC-Heat, internet, Powerwalls (Backup Generators) for restoration during blackout.RENTAL APPLICATION: $45 Non-Refundable. Just fill out the application and if you get approved, you can leave a 1 month security deposit to secure the Master Bedroom.Security deposit - 1 monthMinimum 2 month leaseNO SMOKING in the houseNO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE have any available units?
17488 TOBERMORY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
Is 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
17488 TOBERMORY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE offer parking?
No, 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE have a pool?
No, 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17488 TOBERMORY PLACE has units with air conditioning.
