16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Country Bungalow - Rare find! 1 bedroom house on estate property with fenced yard, chicken coop, large front porch, on-demand hot water, washer, dryer, fully renovated yet rustic feel. Lots of doors and windows open to incredible views. Lawn mowing included. This is one nice find. PLEASE NOTE: ONE OCCUPANT DUE TO SEPTIC REQUIREMENTS. No pets.



Applications can be filled out online at www.browncarrera.com

or from your I-Phone or I-Pad - Just download from I Tunes BCRGO



Brown-Carrera Realty LLC

110 E Market St Suite 100

Leesburg VA 20176

703-777-0007



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2464373)