All apartments in Loudoun County
Find more places like 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudoun County, VA
/
16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B

16306 Clarkes Gap Road · (703) 777-0007 ext. 200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16306 Clarkes Gap Road, Loudoun County, VA 20129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Country Bungalow - Rare find! 1 bedroom house on estate property with fenced yard, chicken coop, large front porch, on-demand hot water, washer, dryer, fully renovated yet rustic feel. Lots of doors and windows open to incredible views. Lawn mowing included. This is one nice find. PLEASE NOTE: ONE OCCUPANT DUE TO SEPTIC REQUIREMENTS. No pets.

Applications can be filled out online at www.browncarrera.com
or from your I-Phone or I-Pad - Just download from I Tunes BCRGO

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2464373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B have any available units?
16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B have?
Some of 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B offer parking?
No, 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B have a pool?
No, 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B have accessible units?
No, 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16306 Clarkes Gap Rd Unit B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq
Lansdowne, VA 20176
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace
Sterling, VA 20165
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACharles Town, WVLansdowne, VAPurcellville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VADranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VABroadlands, VABrunswick, MDUrbana, MDSugarland Run, VAOakton, VAGreenbriar, VAFair Lakes, VAChantilly, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity