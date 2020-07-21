All apartments in Lorton
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

9042 Harrover Pl

9042 Harrover Place · No Longer Available
Location

9042 Harrover Place, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please email nskbob@gmail.com or call (571) 377-8529 for a tour.
This beautiful, freshly painted, spacious 5100 sq. ft. has 5-bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, furnished office, living, family and 2 car garages.

Huge morning room, chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new fridge, and three finished levels. Hardwood floors, and Basement with beautiful wet bar, two wine coolers, and several cabinets. There is a separate walkout entrance.

Walk to VRE, mins to I-95, Springfield metro, town center, Pentagon and National Landing.

Please note that square footage is almost 1500 sq.ft more than an average home in the community and has more upgrades.

(RLNE5287356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9042 Harrover Pl have any available units?
9042 Harrover Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 9042 Harrover Pl have?
Some of 9042 Harrover Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9042 Harrover Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9042 Harrover Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9042 Harrover Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9042 Harrover Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 9042 Harrover Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9042 Harrover Pl offers parking.
Does 9042 Harrover Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9042 Harrover Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9042 Harrover Pl have a pool?
No, 9042 Harrover Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9042 Harrover Pl have accessible units?
No, 9042 Harrover Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9042 Harrover Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9042 Harrover Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9042 Harrover Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9042 Harrover Pl has units with air conditioning.
