9042 Harrover Pl

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Please email nskbob@gmail.com or call (571) 377-8529 for a tour.

This beautiful, freshly painted, spacious 5100 sq. ft. has 5-bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, furnished office, living, family and 2 car garages.



Huge morning room, chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new fridge, and three finished levels. Hardwood floors, and Basement with beautiful wet bar, two wine coolers, and several cabinets. There is a separate walkout entrance.



Walk to VRE, mins to I-95, Springfield metro, town center, Pentagon and National Landing.



Please note that square footage is almost 1500 sq.ft more than an average home in the community and has more upgrades.



(RLNE5287356)