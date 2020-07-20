8951 Waldren Way

Amenities
Available 04/14/19 Cute townhouse nestled in a quiet family-friendly community. The house backs to the neighborhood playground area. The home boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level accompanied by a large deck through the French doors of the dining room. The finished, walkout basement opens to a fenced-in patio space. Updated bathrooms on top level and walk-in closet for the master bedroom. New AC and furnace will keep you comfy all year round. 2 assigned parking spots in front of town home along with additional street parking for visitors. No smoking, pet-friendly. Housing vouchers not accepted at this time.
- 0.2 miles walk/1 mile drive to VRE and Lorton Station Town Center
- 2.5 miles to 95 entrance
- 4.6 miles to Fort Belvoir
- 6 miles to Franconia-Springfield Metro and Mall/Shopping areas.
Lorton Station Elementary School, Hayfield Secondary and High School districts.
(RLNE1710224)