Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

8951 Waldren Way

8951 Waldren Way · No Longer Available
Location

8951 Waldren Way, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 04/14/19 Cute townhouse nestled in a quiet family-friendly community. The house backs to the neighborhood playground area. The home boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level accompanied by a large deck through the French doors of the dining room. The finished, walkout basement opens to a fenced-in patio space. Updated bathrooms on top level and walk-in closet for the master bedroom. New AC and furnace will keep you comfy all year round. 2 assigned parking spots in front of town home along with additional street parking for visitors. No smoking, pet-friendly. Housing vouchers not accepted at this time.

- 0.2 miles walk/1 mile drive to VRE and Lorton Station Town Center
- 2.5 miles to 95 entrance
- 4.6 miles to Fort Belvoir
- 6 miles to Franconia-Springfield Metro and Mall/Shopping areas.

Lorton Station Elementary School, Hayfield Secondary and High School districts.

(RLNE1710224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8951 Waldren Way have any available units?
8951 Waldren Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 8951 Waldren Way have?
Some of 8951 Waldren Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8951 Waldren Way currently offering any rent specials?
8951 Waldren Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8951 Waldren Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8951 Waldren Way is pet friendly.
Does 8951 Waldren Way offer parking?
Yes, 8951 Waldren Way offers parking.
Does 8951 Waldren Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8951 Waldren Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8951 Waldren Way have a pool?
No, 8951 Waldren Way does not have a pool.
Does 8951 Waldren Way have accessible units?
No, 8951 Waldren Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8951 Waldren Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8951 Waldren Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8951 Waldren Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8951 Waldren Way has units with air conditioning.
