8951 Waldren Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 04/14/19 Cute townhouse nestled in a quiet family-friendly community. The house backs to the neighborhood playground area. The home boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level accompanied by a large deck through the French doors of the dining room. The finished, walkout basement opens to a fenced-in patio space. Updated bathrooms on top level and walk-in closet for the master bedroom. New AC and furnace will keep you comfy all year round. 2 assigned parking spots in front of town home along with additional street parking for visitors. No smoking, pet-friendly. Housing vouchers not accepted at this time.



- 0.2 miles walk/1 mile drive to VRE and Lorton Station Town Center

- 2.5 miles to 95 entrance

- 4.6 miles to Fort Belvoir

- 6 miles to Franconia-Springfield Metro and Mall/Shopping areas.



Lorton Station Elementary School, Hayfield Secondary and High School districts.



