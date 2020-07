8415 CHAUCER HOUSE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*NEW IMPROVED PRICE*BEAUTIFUL BRICK TH WITH 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL 2 HALF BATH AND OVER SIZED GARAGE FOR RENT IMMEDIATELY* 2650 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE ON 3 LEVELS *CLEAN AND MAINTAINED RENTAL* NUMEROUS UPGRADES* 3 LEVEL BUMP OUT* HARDWOOD FLOORS ON ENTIRE MAIN LEVEL* KITCHEN W/ CENTER ISLAND*GAS COOKING* GRANITE COUNTER TOPS*42" CABINETS *STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR&DISHWASHER* ENORMOUS MASTER BED ROOM* HUGE LL REC ROOM WITH WALK UP*FENCED IN YARD* EASY ACCESS TO STREET PARKING IF NEEDED*CLOSE TO I-95/RT 123 COMMUTER LOT* EASY COMMUTE TO FT BELVOIR, QUANTICO & PENTAGON* SOUTH COUNTY MIDDLE AND HS*PETS ALLOWED $500 DEPOSIT PER PET* LANDLORD MANAGES PROPERTY.* APPLICATIONS AND LEASE HANDLED BY THE LANDLORD* *CO-SIGNORS ACCEPTED* *MOVE IN TODAY**