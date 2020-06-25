8106 OLD POHICK CT

Amenities

Welcome to 8106 Old Pohick Court, an end-unit townhome in the lovely Pohick Landing community. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level as well as crown molding in the living room, foyer, and dining room. The light and bright living and dining room boasts a pass-through to an oversized kitchen. The large eat-in kitchen offers 42-inch cabinets with crown molding, recessed lighting, plenty of table space, and door leading out to a sizeable deck overlooking the fenced-in yard. Get away from it all in this terrific upper level that has a two-story cathedral ceiling and skylight as well as a generous master suite that consists of a vaulted ceiling, a huge walk-in closet with an organizer system, and a deluxe master bath with Jacuzzi soaking tub, and a separate shower with bench seating. Entertain guests in this great lower level that includes a separate laundry room, access to the garage, a full bathroom and a sunlit rec room that features a relaxing fireplace, and French doors leading out to a brick patio and fenced yard. This home is in a great location! It is close to Fort Belvoir, I-95, and Route 1.