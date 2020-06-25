All apartments in Lorton
Last updated March 7 2020 at 11:16 AM

8106 OLD POHICK CT

8106 Old Pohick Court · No Longer Available
Location

8106 Old Pohick Court, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 8106 Old Pohick Court, an end-unit townhome in the lovely Pohick Landing community. This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level as well as crown molding in the living room, foyer, and dining room. The light and bright living and dining room boasts a pass-through to an oversized kitchen. The large eat-in kitchen offers 42-inch cabinets with crown molding, recessed lighting, plenty of table space, and door leading out to a sizeable deck overlooking the fenced-in yard. Get away from it all in this terrific upper level that has a two-story cathedral ceiling and skylight as well as a generous master suite that consists of a vaulted ceiling, a huge walk-in closet with an organizer system, and a deluxe master bath with Jacuzzi soaking tub, and a separate shower with bench seating. Entertain guests in this great lower level that includes a separate laundry room, access to the garage, a full bathroom and a sunlit rec room that features a relaxing fireplace, and French doors leading out to a brick patio and fenced yard. This home is in a great location! It is close to Fort Belvoir, I-95, and Route 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8106 OLD POHICK CT have any available units?
8106 OLD POHICK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 8106 OLD POHICK CT have?
Some of 8106 OLD POHICK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8106 OLD POHICK CT currently offering any rent specials?
8106 OLD POHICK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8106 OLD POHICK CT pet-friendly?
No, 8106 OLD POHICK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 8106 OLD POHICK CT offer parking?
Yes, 8106 OLD POHICK CT offers parking.
Does 8106 OLD POHICK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8106 OLD POHICK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8106 OLD POHICK CT have a pool?
No, 8106 OLD POHICK CT does not have a pool.
Does 8106 OLD POHICK CT have accessible units?
No, 8106 OLD POHICK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8106 OLD POHICK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8106 OLD POHICK CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8106 OLD POHICK CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8106 OLD POHICK CT does not have units with air conditioning.
