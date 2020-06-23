All apartments in Lorton
7885 Cranford Farm Cir.

7885 Cranford Farm Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7885 Cranford Farm Circle, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f1c62d20e0 ----
Dramatic 2 story entry with marble foyer and staircase opens to large living and dining room with wood floor and large windows. Gourmet kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, granite, island and table space. Sliding glass doors to private deck with gas line for your grill! Huge family room has gas fireplace. Luxurious master suite offers MORE marble, walk in closet, separate soaking tub, glass enclosed shower with top of the line fixtures, and stylish dual vanity. Three other large upper level bedrooms and an equally impressive guest bath. Massive finished basement with third full bath.Close to Rt 1 and 95. Walk to bus, short drive to shopping center and VRE, Lorton Station. 15 minutes to Ft Belvior.

Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. have any available units?
7885 Cranford Farm Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. have?
Some of 7885 Cranford Farm Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
7885 Cranford Farm Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. offer parking?
No, 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. have a pool?
No, 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. have accessible units?
No, 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7885 Cranford Farm Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
