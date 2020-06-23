7885 Cranford Farm Cir.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dramatic 2 story entry with marble foyer and staircase opens to large living and dining room with wood floor and large windows. Gourmet kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, granite, island and table space. Sliding glass doors to private deck with gas line for your grill! Huge family room has gas fireplace. Luxurious master suite offers MORE marble, walk in closet, separate soaking tub, glass enclosed shower with top of the line fixtures, and stylish dual vanity. Three other large upper level bedrooms and an equally impressive guest bath. Massive finished basement with third full bath.Close to Rt 1 and 95. Walk to bus, short drive to shopping center and VRE, Lorton Station. 15 minutes to Ft Belvior.



* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis

* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted