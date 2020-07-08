7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE

Amenities

Don't miss out on this beautiful, Freshly Painted, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse. The Kitchen and Baths have been fully renovated. The kitchen features new flooring, stainless appliances, a floor to ceiling window, recessed lighting, eating area, and plenty of cabinet space. The main level Living Room has shining hardwoods, a Fireplace, recessed lighting, and sunshine pouring in. Sliding glass doors lead outside to the new deck, with furniture already there waiting for you. From here you'll enjoy viewing plenty of open space. Look down from the deck onto your fenced backyard and patio, again with the outdoor furniture already in place. There's also a roomy Attached Storage Unit. The top level has 3 Bedrooms, a Full Bath, and access to Attic Storage. Pets are on a case by case basis. This is a quiet and tranquil community with easy and quick access to I95, Fort Belvoir, Restaurants, Shopping, and much more. A 5-7 Minute Walk to VRE. It's vacant and ready for the new tenants. *******Prospective tenant(s) must have an annual minimum household income of $66,000 and a minimum credit score of 600 in order to qualify. *******