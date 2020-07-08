All apartments in Lorton
Home
/
Lorton, VA
/
7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE
7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE

7639 Sheffield Village Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7639 Sheffield Village Lane, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this beautiful, Freshly Painted, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse. The Kitchen and Baths have been fully renovated. The kitchen features new flooring, stainless appliances, a floor to ceiling window, recessed lighting, eating area, and plenty of cabinet space. The main level Living Room has shining hardwoods, a Fireplace, recessed lighting, and sunshine pouring in. Sliding glass doors lead outside to the new deck, with furniture already there waiting for you. From here you'll enjoy viewing plenty of open space. Look down from the deck onto your fenced backyard and patio, again with the outdoor furniture already in place. There's also a roomy Attached Storage Unit. The top level has 3 Bedrooms, a Full Bath, and access to Attic Storage. Pets are on a case by case basis. This is a quiet and tranquil community with easy and quick access to I95, Fort Belvoir, Restaurants, Shopping, and much more. A 5-7 Minute Walk to VRE. It's vacant and ready for the new tenants. *******Prospective tenant(s) must have an annual minimum household income of $66,000 and a minimum credit score of 600 in order to qualify. *******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE have any available units?
7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE have?
Some of 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE offer parking?
No, 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE have a pool?
No, 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7639 SHEFFIELD VILLAGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

