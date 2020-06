9520 MOOREGATE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

APPOINTMENT ONLY- -24 hr advance notice-3 ADULTS-NO CHILDREN FOR EACH SHOWING-MUST WEAR MASKS-NO SHOWINGS TO ANYONE WITH SIGNS OF ILLNESS*Property is presently tenant occupied-**Pictures from earlier listing when vacant! *Bright clean 3 BR,2 BA TH move in ready* Updated ,newer HVAC,Windows,new SlidingDoor to fenced rear yard* CARPET, Updated baths & Kit*Shed Good schools, restaurants, shops! Minutes to I-95! & Lorton VRE! Fort Belvoir, Pohick Bay Regional Park, Mason Neck State Park, 2 public golf courses are minutes away!2 reserved parking spaces #86* $45/adult processing Fee. 2year lease available at $1895/month. Tenant to provide proof of insurance policy as provided in lease. PLEASE PARK IN SPACES MARKED #86.