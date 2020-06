Amenities

Large 1BR in Community w/Pool, Tennis and Golf Course, Balcony off Living Room, Wood burning fireplace in living room. Master bedroom with private bath. Close to shopping, and restaurants. Minutes To Pentagon, Washington DC, National Airport, Potomac River, and so much more. Easy secure online application & rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google!