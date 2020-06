Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 2/3 bedroom, 4 level TH in wonderful Pinecrest community. Light and bright at the end of a no-through street with views of community pond. Large kitchen with table space, separate dining room, large basement rec room w/FP and full bath (could be 3rd BR), fenced yard and one car garage. Bonus loft in master bedroom. LOADS of storage. Easy access to 236/Braddock/395. Only one pet CBC.