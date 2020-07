Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

Fantastic and spacious 3-level townhome in sought after Pinecrest! Gorgeous view of fountains and tennis courts. 3Bed/3.5bath unit with a lower level, which can be used as a 4th bedroom with a wood burning fireplace, full bath and a rear entrance to the fenced in patio! It has two assigned parking spaces. Full size washer and dryer in utility room. Easy access to 395/495/95.