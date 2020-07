6536 MONTROSE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym parking pool tennis court

BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED, SPACIOUS 2,744 SQUARE FEET TWO STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND FRESH INTERIOR PAINT. FOUR BEDROOMS, FOUR FULL BATHS, OFFICE, FAMILY ROOM WITH HEATED TILE FLOOR, BONUS GYM OR AV ROOM, TWO FIREPLACES, PATIO, BALCONY, FENCED PRIVATE BACK YARD, .4 ACRE LOT. 3-ZONE GAS HEAT/2-ZONE AC, WELL-INSULATED, LOTS OF OFF-STREET PARKING, QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD, MEMBERSHIP TO NEARBY POOL & TENNIS CLUB IS AVAILABLE TO TENANTS WHO PAY ANNUAL DUES . EXCELLENT FAIRFAX COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM: WEYANOKE ELEMENTARY, HOLMES MIDDLE, ANNANDALE HIGH OR HIGHLY RATED THOMAS JEFFERSON S&T MAGNET SCHOOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO BUS SERVICE, SHOPPING, REC CLUB, AND SCHOOLS. CONVENIENT TO 395/495 BELTWAY, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING...5 MILES TO PENTAGON, 2 MILES TO MARK CENTER. CLOSE TO BELVOIR.