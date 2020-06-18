All apartments in Lincolnia
Find more places like 6435 Overlook Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
6435 Overlook Drive - 1
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:52 AM

6435 Overlook Drive - 1

6435 Overlook Drive · (973) 727-6451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6435 Overlook Drive, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Light-Filled 4BR/3.5BA Rambler w/ New Fully Updated Open Gourmet Kitchen, SS Apps; Master Suite with Updated Bath. Main Level Laundry. HW Floors throughout, 2 WB Fireplaces, Large Living Room w/ delightful view of Huge Fenced Back Yard. 2-Car Garage. Ikea Storage! Green Neighborhood w/i beltway-Minutes to 395/495, Shops, gyms & more! 3000+ total sq ft Pet Friendly (max 2).

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Nancy O'Neal 973 727 6451
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 have any available units?
6435 Overlook Drive - 1 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 have?
Some of 6435 Overlook Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6435 Overlook Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6435 Overlook Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6435 Overlook Drive - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave
Lincolnia, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Lincolnia 1 BedroomsLincolnia 2 Bedrooms
Lincolnia 3 BedroomsLincolnia Apartments with Parking
Lincolnia Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VA
Beltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity