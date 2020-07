Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub media room

So much to offer inside and out!! Colonial on corner lot with in ground pool and hot tub (pool maintenance and lawn care included in rent). Freshly updated with new carpet and upgraded kitchen w/granite and SS appliances. Lots of space to include separate media room, library/den, eat in kitchen and separate laundry room in basement. Available immediately and won't last long!